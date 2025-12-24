Cyber offences can attract 1 cr fine; 7-yr jail: UP govt tells assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said cyber offences, including the circulation of obscene and offensive content on social media, can face penalties of up to ₹ one crore and imprisonment of up to seven years. The government added that it has trained and certified 84,705 police personnel through a dedicated Cyber Crime Training Portal to tackle the surge in cyber fraud and high-tech crimes amid expanding digital transactions. Representational image (Sourced)

Assembly speaker Satish Mahana said the issue is of great importance, particularly for those in public and political life, who are often affected by misinformation and abusive online comments. Mahana urged the government to consider a strong policy framework so that exemplary punishment is awarded in proven cases.

Replying to a question by Samajwadi Party MLA Hriday Narayan Singh Patel during the question hour, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said immediate action is taken whenever objectionable, defamatory or criminal content is circulated on social media.

Khanna said such cases are reported by district superintendents of police and station house officers to the cyber wing, including the DIG (cyber), through which the objectionable content can be swiftly taken down, even if servers are located outside India.

Khanna said that in matters related to national security, the special secretary (home) has been authorised to take cognisance and initiate appropriate action. “Action is taken strictly in accordance with the nature of the complaint received,” the minister said.

Hriday Narayan Singh Patel alleged selective action in cases related to social media posts and said influential accounts and so-called influencers spreading obscenity and abusive content often escape strict action. He cited instances from his constituency Sagdhi in Azamgarh.

Khanna said the government has strengthened cyber policing across the state, asserting that earlier only two police stations handled cybercrime cases, while now cyber facilities are available in every district and police station.

He said 84,705 personnel have been trained so far, and more than 65,000 awareness camps have been organised at the police station level across Uttar Pradesh to educate teachers, traders, students and the general public about cyber laws and safeguards.

Khanna said the government is not only focusing on enforcement but also on prevention and awareness, as the misuse of social media through abusive language, misinformation and personal vendetta is a serious concern. “Until strict punishment is given to a few people, the message will not go out,” Mahana said.

Khanna said the law allows for imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh for circulating obscene material, apart from harsher penalties in other cybercrime cases. He said data on convictions would be made available.

Speaker Satish Mahana said strict action with maximum penalty for such crime should be given to offenders to send a string message in society. He said government can think upon policy on this.