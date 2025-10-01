Cybercrime in UP - cases rising but high conviction rate keeps things in check: NCRB

The National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2023” report reveals that Uttar Pradesh registered 10,794 cybercrime cases in 2023, a noticeable increase from the 10,117 cases reported in 2022. This placed the state behind only Karnataka and Telangana, which recorded 21,889 and 18,236 cases, respectively. For representation only (HT File Photo)

However, the silver lining to all this is that the state has achieved a remarkably high conviction rate in such cases, signalling a strong response from law enforcement, stated a senior prosecution official.

“While the absolute number of cases is high, the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh – the number of cases per 100,000 people – remains relatively low at 4.6. This is due to the state’s large population and is significantly lower than the rates in states like Telangana (47) and Karnataka (32.3),” a senior police official said.

He said a key takeaway from the data is Uttar Pradesh’s success in bringing cybercriminals to justice. He said the state has the highest conviction rate for cybercrime in the country, a testament to the efforts of its cyber police units. Nationally, there has been a staggering 31% increase in cybercrime, with a total of 86,420 cases registered in 2023.

Fraud is the main type of cybercrime, accounting for nearly 69% of all reported incidents. Sexual exploitation and extortion are other significant motives.

UP 3rd in cyber crimes against women

With around 1,463 cybercrimes against women, UP was ranked third in the country and only Karnataka (7,002) and Maharashtra (2,502) reported more cybercrime cases against women in 2023.

Lucknow among top four metropolitan cities

As per the NCRB recent data, Lucknow ranked fourth among 19 metropolitan cities included in the list with around 1,453 cyber crime cases reported here in 2023. Only Bengaluru (17,631), Hyderabad (4,855) and Mumbai (4,131) are above it while cities like Chennai (1,352) and Ghaziabad (880) are below in cybercrime cases’ registration.

Zero communal riots in 2023

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) ‘Crime in India 2023’ report has lauded the remarkable improvement in law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NCRB report, the state recorded zero communal or religious riots in 2023, a historic first for the state. The data further reveals that Uttar Pradesh’s overall crime rate is a quarter lower than the national average, standing at 335.3 compared to 448.3 across India. In a press release, senior government officials said the report highlights that while 815 riots and 192 deaths occurred between 2012 and 2017, and 616 riots and 121 deaths were recorded between 2007 and 2011, there have been no major riots since 2017. The rare incidents in Bareilly and Bahraich were swiftly brought under control.

“In terms of crime categories, Uttar Pradesh continues to set a national example with 3160 cases of rioting with crime rate 1.3, less than half the national average of 2.8, placing the state at 20th position. In kidnapping for ransom, only 16 cases, ranking the state 36th nationally, when compared with all 28 states and 8 union territories; robbery (IPC 395) only 73 cases were registered as compared to 3,792 nationwide (crime rate 0.3), putting Uttar Pradesh in the ‘near-zero’ crime rate category,” stated the official and added, “Such figures are particularly significant given Uttar Pradesh’s large population”.