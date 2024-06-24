Cybercrook defrauds Lucknow man of 1.6 lakh

A man was defrauded of ₹1.60 lakh after a conman, posing as a cop, called him and demanded money, failing which his son would be implicated in a rape case. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Kanchana Bihari Marg, Lucknow, transferred money through UPI in multiple transactions but later realising that he had been conned, filed a police complaint with the Gudamba Police.

“The incident happened on June 10, however, the matter was reported on Sunday after which an FIR under IPC section 420 was registered,” said SHO Nitish Kumar Srivastava.

In his police complaint, Tiwari said that he received a WhatsApp video call and when he took the call a man on the other side was seen sitting in a police uniform seemingly at a police station.

“He said that my son was detained along with three others, who were accused in a rape case and FIR is also being registered in their name. He said that if I wanted to remove the name of my son from the FIR, I needed to pay up,” the victim told the police.

The man told Tiwari that his son was also with them, but it does not seem that he is guilty and if he wanted to save him, he would have to send money, failing which they would make his photo viral and he would have to serve a jail term of seven years.

“The accused also used an AI-generated voice like my son’s to further scare me,” he said.

Believing the man, the victim transferred about ₹1.6 lakh in multiple transactions from his friend’s account but later when he enquired from his son, who is in Delhi, and was unreachable earlier, he found his son to be at home.