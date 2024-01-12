Cybercrooks cheat two of almost 7 lakh in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Two online fraud cases were reported in the city on Thursday in which the victims lost nearly ₹7 lakhs to cyber thugs. One of the victims received three fake credit text messages on her phone regarding money being received in her account. (Pic for representation)

In the first case which was reported at Ghazipur police station, a woman lost ₹50,000 and in another case reported at PGI police station, a man lost over ₹6 lakhs during online shopping.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In Ghazipur, the victim Raksha pandey told the police in her complaint that she received three fake credit text messages on her phone regarding money being received in her account. “The first message was about ₹1000, then ₹10,000 and ₹30,000 and then ₹25,000. After some time, I received a call from an unknown person that he had sent the money to my account mistakenly and if I did not send the money back, I would be in trouble and action would be taken. So I sent a total of ₹50,000 in four instalments ,” the woman said .

“Later, I was stopped by my family members who suggested that I check my account first before sending any more. When I checked the balance, I found that I did not receive any money but I had already transferred ₹50,000 to the fraudster and the credit messages were fake,” she alleged.

An FIR under 420 (cheating) was registered at Ghazipur police station, said a police press note.

In the second incident, the victim Sujan Singh, a resident of Raebareli Road told the police that he received a message from the bank that he lost a total of ₹6,17,500. The man said that he had done some online shopping from an e-commerce site and had paid money online a day before and an amount of over ₹6 lakhs was debited a day after. An FIR under Sec 66d of Information and Technology (Amendment) Act 2000 was lodged at PGI police station on Thursday.