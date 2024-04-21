Cycle mechanic’s son tops Braj region in Inter exams, stands 4th in U.P.

Agra :Mohd Irshad, who runs a kiosk of repairing cycles in Mainpuri is on Cloud Nine and his wife Razia Begum is eager to cook something special: after all, their son Mohammad Sahim has not only topped Braj region in Intermediate exam but also stood 4th in Uttar Pradesh . Sahim with his family. (HT)

The results of the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate exams were declared on saturday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sahim, a student of Government . Inter College in Mainpuri scored 97.20 % marks. He got 486 out of 500 marks.

‘He came to know about the result but made no change in his schedule and left for coaching classes. He got a tablet from the Uttar Pradesh government two years ago and studies with its help,” informed his mother Razia Begum.

‘Wo jo bhi bolega woh bana denge.....usko khana garam pasand hai.....sabhi log ghar mein khush hain..... kuch achha bana lenge aaj,” (Will cook whatever Sahim will ask for as he loves fresh food. Will cook something good as we all are happy), said the beaming mother .

‘Ek TV tha ghar mein..... wo kharab pada hai....koi zyada shaukeen bhi nahin hai,” (there was a TV in the house but it is not working ),” she said .

The family lives in Mohammad Nagar area of Mainpuri.

Sahim (16) is younger of the two sons of Mohd Irshad. His elder brother is a student of B. Sc.

“Sahim is a hard working student and we were confident that he would bring glory to his family and college. The family had limited financial resources but we all made sure that money did not pose a hurdle,”said Suresh Kumar who taught physics to Mohammad Sahim .

Suresh Kumar was the in charge of Government Inter College and his mobile number is mentioned in the result declared on Saturday because Sahim does not have a mobile. His father Mohd Irshad owns a keypad mobile for his routine working.

Meanwhile, a girl student from Agra district topped Braj region in High School exams. Both toppers in Braj area (for High School and Intermediate) are students of colleges in the rural belt .

Somya, a girl student of BR Inter College topped the Braj region comprising of eight districts of Agra and Aligarh region. She shared 8th rank in the state. She scored 583 marks out of 600 .

Gagan Sharma, a student of SJP Agarwal Smarak Inter College in Vijaygarh area topped High School in Aligarh division and was at 10th rank in UP. He scored 581 marks out of 600 (96.83%).