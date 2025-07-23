Cycle tracks in Lucknow turn corridors of encroachment, parking and garbage

LUCKNOW Cycle tracks that could have helped reduce carbon footprints in the state capital have become forgotten faciliies and glaring examples of civic neglect. Once hailed as a major step towards decongesting city roads, these lanes now serve either as dumping sites, footpaths or roadside extensions for commercial establishments. Makeshift shops operate on a cycle track near Powerhouse Jn in Ashiana. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

A spot check by HT across these tracks on Monday revealed widespread encroachment by street vendors, illegal parking and large patches of broken/missing concrete slabs.

The cycle tracks developed along Kalidas Marg, Vikramaditya Marg, Kursi Road, Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar and Vikas Nagar have largely been taken over by encroachers or damaged due to years of neglect. At many locations, cycle lanes have been transformed into parking bays for cars and two-wheelers. In Hazratganj, especially near the stretch heading towards Raj Bhawan and the PWD office, restaurants have taken over the track to set up tables and temporary kitchens.

Cycle tracks came up along various streets in Lucknow and other cities as part of a flagship project of the previous Samajwadi Party regime in UP between 2012 and 2017. But after the change of guard, these lanes fell victim to civic apathy.

“Most of the cycle lanes are either blocked or broken. We end up riding on the main road, which is risky. It’s clear that no department is bothered about maintaining them,” said Kartik Vishwakarma, a daily commuter and cycling enthusiast.

In Gomti Nagar, on the route leading to the LDA Biodiversity Park, the entire stretch of the cycle track is rendered useless due to drain covers on the stretch.

Various stretches in Vishal Khand 5 have caved in, creating deep and dangerous gaps. Locals revealed that the issue has persisted for over a year without any visible repair work.

Similarly, the drain covers are missing on various stretches of the cycle track towards the Husudiya intersection in Gomti Nagar, which could pose hazard for commuters.

At Indira Nagar’s Nilgiri intersection, residents park their vehicles on what once was a well-marked cycling lane. Garbage bins are also placed along the route, obstructing movement. “It’s as if the lane was never meant for cyclists. Even pedestrians avoid it now,” said Utsav Agarwal, a resident of Vivek Khand.

He added that soon after construction, there was no follow-up from any department. “They spent crores building this. But the moment it was inaugurated, they forgot about it,” lamented Agarwal.

A stretch near Patrakarpuram, once part of a pilot corridor for non-motorised transport, is now barely visible due to encroachments and uneven surface. “On some patches, the track has simply vanished under new construction or roadside encroachments,” said Arjun Singh, a member of a local cycling club.

Cycle tracks in Lucknow were constructed through coordination between the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and UP Housing and Development Board. However, these departments appear to be passing the buck to each other.

When contacted by HT, district magistrate Vishak G admitted the project was a joint initiative. “The tracks were developed with the help of multiple departments. I will take up the matter with LDA and ensure a review is conducted,” he said.

However, LDA executive engineer Ajeet Kumar said: “These tracks were built as part of earlier projects. There is no current provision for maintenance under our jurisdiction.” The response sparked outrage among cycle clubs and civic activists.

“The responsibility of maintenance lies with the LDA. We are not involved in the upkeep of these cycle tracks,” said LMC executive engineer Atul Mishra.

This lack of cordination between departments has led to total inaction. Residents say repeated complaints and representations have gone unheard.

Cycle tracks on VIP routes better maintained

Interestingly, only the tracks on VIP stretches such as Kalidas Marg and parts of Vikramaditya Marg appear relatively well-maintained. Local cyclists claim that the stark contrast between these and the rest of the city highlights the lack of uniform planning.

“In residential areas, tracks are crumbling. But on VIP routes, they get occasional paint and repair,” said Sneha Rawat, a member of a cycling group that regularly organises awareness rides.

Cyclists seek task force

Cyclists have demanded a joint action task force involving LDA, UP Housing and Development Board and PWD to identify, repair and reclaim encroached tracks. “The government talks about smart cities and sustainability, but look at our cycle tracks...this is not just neglect, it’s a policy failure,” said a cyclist Ramesh Srivastava.

No official audit, no action plan

So far, no official audit has been conducted on the status of cycle tracks in the city. With multiple departments unwilling to accept responsibility, citizens fear the entire network may collapse before any remedial action is taken.

‘Broken infra defeating green mobility push’

Urban mobility experts say the condition of these tracks is undermining efforts to promote non-motorised transport and reduce pollution. “Cycle tracks are vital in any city to reduce vehicular emissions. When infrastructure is built and then abandoned, it discourages people from cycling altogether,” said an activist.

He emphasised that poor implementation and lack of a maintenance plan have turned a well-intentioned project into an urban eyesore.