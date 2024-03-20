Danish Ali joins Congress, likely to be its pick in Amroha

Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who joined the Congress in New Delhi on Wednesday, is set to be the grand old party’s choice for the Amroha Lok Sabha seat, which he won in 2019, people aware of the development said. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali joins Congress in the presence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Mohd Zakir/ ANI)

Amroha is one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats allocated to the Congress in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Rahul Gandhi is fighting for all the issues considered important for the people. The Congress will be able to make use of our energy better now,” Ali said on the phone after joining the Congress.

Asked whether he has been promised a ticket, Ali said the Congress high command will take a call on the issue.

As the BSP candidate, Ali had won the Amroha seat five years ago, securing 51.39% votes. The Congress did not have a strong face for Amroha.

“Friends, today I have joined the Congress. Today, there is a struggle between two forces in the country... I have chosen to side with the well-wishers of the poor,” Ali said in a post on X in Hindi after joining the Congress.

He had recently met Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi to seek her blessings.

“Honoured to get the blessings of the epitome of sacrifice, Smt #SoniaGandhi for my 2nd #LokSabhaElection from #Amroha. Her heart beats for India’s poor. It was NAC headed by her that piloted landmark pro-poor & transparency laws like MNREGA, #RTI, Right to Education, Food Security Bill,” Ali said in a post on X after meeting Sonia Gandhi on March 14.

Earlier, Ali had joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amroha last month. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her brother there.

Last year, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha had created a storm in the political circles. Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent show of solidarity, had met Ali at his residence in New Delhi.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, however, suspended Ali for anti-party activities.