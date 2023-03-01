Day before hanging up his boots, Lt Gen Dimri performs last para jump of career

Agra Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command participated in his last parachute jump here on Monday while in active service. Lt Gen Dimri led 70 paratroopers from the Army and Air Force in a Command Jump at Malpura near Agra. (Sourced)

Lt Gen Y Dimri superannuated on Tuesday after an illustrious career spanning nearly 40 years in the Indian Army. A day prior to his superannuation, he led 70 paratroopers from the Army and Air Force in a Command Jump at Malpura near Agra, informed Shantanu Pratap Singh, Public Relations Officer (Defence) through a press statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

This is the first time that an Army Commander has carried out parachute jump on the penultimate day of his service. The jump was witnessed by veterans, Veer Naris, troops and the families of ‘Maroon Beret’ fraternity, said the PRO (Defence).

The jump was a testament to his commitment and dedication to the Indian Army. His years of service and leadership had always been an inspiration to many and his contribution to the Indian Army would never be forgotten, said the statement.

Lt Gen Dimri took the opportunity to interact with veterans and acknowledge their contributions. He also visited his parent unit 411 (Independent) Para Field Company and witnessed a demonstration of unarmed combat techniques in a new arena that provides troops with state-of-the-art facilities for unarmed combat training, as per the press statement.