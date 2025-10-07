Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Days after Dalit man lynched in Rae Bareli, five policemen suspended

    Circle officer Dalmau Girjashankar Tripathi confirmed that five accused Vaibhav Singh, Vipin Kumar, Vijay Maurya, Suresh Kumar, and Sahdev were arrested and sent to jail.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:08 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Days after a Dalit man was mistaken for a thief and lynched in Rae Bareli district’s Unchahar area, five police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended on Monday in connection with the incident.

    Police lodged an FIR against two named and several unidentified persons under sections of culpable homicide. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
    Police lodged an FIR against two named and several unidentified persons under sections of culpable homicide. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    While station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar was removed from his post and attached to the crime branch, SP Yashveer Singh suspended sub-inspectors Kamal Singh Yadav, Prem Singh and constables Pradeep, Jai Singh Yadav and Abhishek. Five accused have been arrested even as police are still identifying other suspects involved in the brutal assault.

    The victim, Hariom, a resident of Pure Turab Ali village in Fatehpur district, was on way to his in-laws’ house in Nai Basti, Unchahar, on Wednesday night when some locals stopped him near Daadepur at Ishwardaspur village along the Dalmau-Unchahar road. Mistaking him for a thief, they tied him to an electric pole near Ishwardaspur railway station and thrashed him with belts and sticks, leading to his death. Videos of the assault later went viral on social media, prompting police action.

    Following a complaint from Hariom’s father, Gangadeen, police lodged an FIR against two named and several unidentified persons under sections of culpable homicide.

    Circle officer Dalmau Girjashankar Tripathi confirmed that five accused Vaibhav Singh, Vipin Kumar, Vijay Maurya, Suresh Kumar, and Sahdev were arrested and sent to jail.

    Investigations revealed that the main accused, Vaibhav Singh, allegedly pressed his foot on the victim’s neck during the assault and later burned his slippers to destroy evidence. The beating reportedly began with Vaibhav using Hariom’s own belt.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/Days After Dalit Man Lynched In Rae Bareli, Five Policemen Suspended
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes