Days after firing salvo at BJP, Nishad’s meeting with Pathak creates buzz

Two days after saying the BJP is free to walk out of the alliance if it feels there is no benefit from the tie-up, Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad on Thursday met deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at his official residence, sparking fresh speculation in the political circle here. Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad (File Photo)

Nishad shared the photos of his meeting with Pathak on social media platform X. In a post, he said, “Today, in Lucknow, I had a courtesy meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak. We held extensive discussions on various important issues related to the state’s prosperity, development, and public welfare. Today’s new Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing on the path of development. Through collective efforts, we aim to make our state number one in every field in the country.”

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “We faced the fake PDA like a rock and deflated them. But there are some ‘imported’ leaders who are deflating the BJP and they are reaping the benefits. The BJP needs to be cautious of its leaders who are harming them. If Modi is there, it is possible. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have always worked to bring schemes for fishermen. But instead of promoting it, BJP leaders are spreading wrong messages in the Nishad community.”

When asked about his alliance with the BJP, Nishad replied, “All the NDA allies are together. The BJP was with us yesterday and today.”

In a post on X, Pathak said, “Today, during a courtesy meeting with the minister, Sanjay Nishad, there was an extensive discussion on various important topics related to the prosperity, development, and public welfare of the state. Today’s new Uttar Pradesh is rapidly advancing on the path of progress. Through joint efforts, we have to bring our state to number one in every sector in the country.

At a press conference in Gorakhpur, Nishad had asserted on Tuesday: “No one should live under the illusion that the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was achieved without allies. If the BJP feels it is not benefitting from the alliance, it is free to walk out.”