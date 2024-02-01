DC finds illegal construction going on in sealed building,tells LDA to seal it again

Lucknow Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob visited a sealed building near Gate Number 1 of Janeshwar Mishra Park on Wednesday, on receiving complaints about unauthorized construction inside it. Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction, the divisional commissioner issued stern directives, warning that strict action would be taken against officials found neglecting their duties. (Pic for representation)

Annoyed to see work going on inside the sealed structure, she directed the LDA officials to remove the workers immediately and seal the building again.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction, the divisional commissioner issued stern directives, warning that strict action would be taken against officials found neglecting their duties. Jacob emphasized the importance of vigilance during field inspections, urging officials concerned to closely monitor and prevent any unauthorized construction in their respective zones. Vice chairman of Lucknow Development Authority Indramani Tripathi accompanied Jacob during this visit.

The divisional commissioner assessed the construction work and beautification activities inside Janeshwar Mishra Park, as well as the installation of streetlights at Kaiserbagh intersection. She directed the officials to expedite the work by increasing manpower and instructed the municipal commissioner on phone to ensure immediate removal of unauthorized hoardings at Kaiserbagh Circle.