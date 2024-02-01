 DC finds illegal construction going on in sealed building,tells LDA to seal it again - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / DC finds illegal construction going on in sealed building,tells LDA to seal it again

DC finds illegal construction going on in sealed building,tells LDA to seal it again

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Annoyed to see work going on inside the sealed structure, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob directed the LDA officials to remove the workers immediately and seal the building again.

Lucknow Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob visited a sealed building near Gate Number 1 of Janeshwar Mishra Park on Wednesday, on receiving complaints about unauthorized construction inside it.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction, the divisional commissioner issued stern directives, warning that strict action would be taken against officials found neglecting their duties. (Pic for representation)
Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction, the divisional commissioner issued stern directives, warning that strict action would be taken against officials found neglecting their duties. (Pic for representation)

Annoyed to see work going on inside the sealed structure, she directed the LDA officials to remove the workers immediately and seal the building again.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized construction, the divisional commissioner issued stern directives, warning that strict action would be taken against officials found neglecting their duties. Jacob emphasized the importance of vigilance during field inspections, urging officials concerned to closely monitor and prevent any unauthorized construction in their respective zones. Vice chairman of Lucknow Development Authority Indramani Tripathi accompanied Jacob during this visit.

The divisional commissioner assessed the construction work and beautification activities inside Janeshwar Mishra Park, as well as the installation of streetlights at Kaiserbagh intersection. She directed the officials to expedite the work by increasing manpower and instructed the municipal commissioner on phone to ensure immediate removal of unauthorized hoardings at Kaiserbagh Circle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On