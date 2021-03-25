Dead tigress’ four cubs found in PTR

Ten days after a tigress was found dead in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), the staff managed to rescue her four cubs which were sent to Lucknow Zoo for further care. The four cubs are healthy.

A tigress carcass was found in Mala range of PTR on March 14. Forest officials realised that she was the mother of four cubs who are missing. While the carcass was sent for a post-mortem investigation, PTR officials launched a hunt to locate the four missing cubs.

The team placed 25 cameras equipped with motion sensors in the area and placed two artificial water sources to ensure that the cubs get water on time, and easily. Special pads were also placed to take the imprint of the paws of the cubs. The team monitored each of these measures round the clock.

“We got an imprint of a cub’s paw on Tuesday after which we concentrated the search and recovered the cubs safely. The cubs were examined by our medical experts who concluded that they were only a few months old and healthy. The orphaned cubs were sent to Lucknow zoo for further care,” said Naveen Khandelwal, deputy director, PTR.