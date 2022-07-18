Decide plea for survey of Shahi Idgah, Jahanara Mosque within 3 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed against the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.
Justice VC Dixit passed the order while disposing of the petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and three others. Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Adish Aggarwala and advocate Shashank Singh said on April 14, 2021, an application was filed for conducting scientific investigation of Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara Mosque by the petitioners before the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, but till date no heed was paid by the court on the said application. “Thus, being aggrieved by the same the petitioners had now approached the high court by filing the present petition,” said the petitioners’ counsel.
On February 19, 2021 a civil suit titled “Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajyman and Others Vs UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Others” was filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna before the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, for removal of encroachment and structure illegally raised by committee of management of Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf on land no. 255 at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura belonging to deity Shri Krishna Virajman (as claimed in the suit).
Meanwhile, one of petitioners in case filed in the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, advocate Shailendra Singh applauded the high court’s order saying it will help in early disposal of matter.
“We would be filing the certified copy of the order at earliest in Mathura court. The court directed to decide the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed gainst the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in the suit within three months,” said Shailendra Singh, a Lucknow-based lawyer who has filed this case no. 151 of 2021 pending before the civil judge (senior division) Mathura.
“The next date fixed in the case at Mathura court is next month. Thus, we would file an application for earlier date in light of the order by the Allahabad high court so that disposal of the applications can take place within three months,” Singh added.
Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. A resident of Dombivli, 55, Richa Vyapari, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.
Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister
The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday. Soon the people will get positive information, Singh said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city.
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate surges to 6.06%, active caseload at 1,886
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi breached the 6 per cent mark on Monday after several days with the national capital logging 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the health department, two Covid-linked deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,294.
Smart sensor-based public toilets start coming up in Sangam city
Under the Smart City Project, smart public toilets have been installed for the residents of Sangam city. A total of five such public toilets have already been set up within the city limits, and 70 more will be constructed soon, informed officials. Prayagraj Nagar Nigam floated a tender for the construction of these state–of–the–art public toilets in January 2021. These toilets would be monitored through the integrated control and command centre.
