Declaration of assets: Ministers’ previous response hints at a challenge for Yogi
If the response from his ministerial colleagues on declaration of assets during his previous term (2017-2022) is any indication, chief minister Yogi Adityanath faces a challenge in getting his recent directives on the issue implemented.
Yogi, who was first to declare his assets, expected all his ministerial colleagues to do the same during his previous regime. However, most of his ministers had failed to declare their assets then.
A gazette notification, number 679/VS/Sansadiya/20(S)/2017 dated July 10, 2017, issued by the assembly secretariat published the names of not only 33 defaulting ministers but also 359 members of the then state assembly who failed to declare their assets by the deadline of June 30, 2017.
Uttar Pradesh Ministers and Legislators (Publication of Assets and Liabilities) Act, 1975 requires the ministers and members of state assembly to declare their assets and liabilities within three months of assuming their office or being elected as member of state legislative assembly.
A deadline of June 30, 2017 was set for them keeping in view the three month time for declaring their assets. Those who figured on the list of defaulters included 18 cabinet ministers, four ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 ministers of state.
This act also required them to declare the assets accrued by them after becoming ministers or legislators by June 30, every year. Whether the ministers followed the provisions of the act in subsequent years or defaulted again was not clear.
At a meeting of his council of ministers on Tuesday, the chief minister asked all the ministers to declare their assets within three months of being sworn in as a minister. Yogi’s new ministry was sworn in on March 25, 2022. So, the response from the ministers would be watched with keen interest in the state’s political circles in the coming months.
Yogi also asked the ministers to be transparent in their working and ensure that their family members did not interfere in their official work.
He had also asked all officers and employees, including IAS and PCS officers, to declare their assets at the earliest.
“Yogi is moving at a faster pace this time. He has not created controversy. His directives to remove loudspeakers or bring down their volume have been followed voluntarily by all sections. I feel the chief minister is serious about transparency in government and will ensure that his directives are followed by all this time,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.
