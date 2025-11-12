Delhi blast: Lucknow police heighten vigil across all five zones

A day after the city was put on high alert following the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, the Lucknow police continued extensive checking and patrolling operations across all five zones on Tuesday to ensure public safety. Security personnel conducting a check at a shopping mall in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

In the western zone, police teams carried out a ‘Red Alert Checking and Patrolling Drive’ supervised by deputy commissioner of police (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava, along with other senior officers and units from the dog squad and bomb disposal team.

“Senior officers personally took stock of the security arrangements in areas such as Charbagh railway and metro stations, the nearby bus stand, hotels, busy markets and commercial zones, instructing personnel to maintain heightened alertness and respond swiftly to any suspicious activity,” Lucknow commissioner of police Amrendra K Sengar said.

“Police teams conducted thorough ID verification, luggage and vehicle searches, and maintained a visible presence to reassure the public,” he said.

In the southern zone, additional DCP (south) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar led parallel checking operations with bomb disposal and dog squad units at prominent shopping malls and adjoining parking areas. Officers checked vehicles and suspicious individuals, ensuring security protocols were followed.

“Vigilance remains high across the city. All teams have been directed to stay alert and visible throughout the night to prevent any untoward incident,” DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal said.

The police commissioner said the measures were precautionary, aimed at strengthening public confidence and maintaining order in the wake of the Delhi blast. “Extra deployment has been ensured at sensitive installations, while additional night patrolling teams have been assigned to key intersections and crowded markets,” Sengar said.

