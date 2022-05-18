Demand to reduce tariff: Regulator asks UPPCL to file report in 2 weeks

LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has directed the power corporation to submit a detailed report within two weeks on the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad’s demand for reduction in power tariff.

In a letter to UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Wednesday, the commission said the upbhokta parishad had submitted details of the ₹22,045 crore amount, which according to it, the corporation overcharged from consumers by getting higher tariffs approved by claiming inflated losses during the last one decade.

Verma filed a petition in the UPERC, demanding it to reduce power tariff by 7% annually for five years or by 35% at one go to adjust ₹22,045 crore (including interest) overcharged from consumers. After the commission’s notice, the UPPCL filed its reply last week but said that Verma had not given details of the amount he was claiming.

“Now, the UPPCL is left with no option but to accept our claim so that the UPERC starts proceedings to lower the tariff,” Verma said.