Denied leave, loco pilot undresses before senior to show surgery wound

LUCKNOW A 37-year-old loco pilot posted in the Lucknow division of Northern Railway, who had recently undergone surgery for piles, unexpectedly removed his trousers before a senior official when the latter allegedly sought proof of his illness for extension of his sick leave. Following the March 2 incident, loco pilot union representatives intervened and approached senior railway officials. After discussions at higher levels, the sick memo was issued and he was granted leave. (Pic for representation)

The incident, which occurred on March 2 morning, was recorded on a smartphone. The video went viral on social media, triggering widespread reactions within railway circles and led to the loco pilot’s brief suspension before it was revoked.

The loco pilot (shunter) underwent surgery on February 22. After the procedure, he was granted leave till February 28. However, as his surgical wounds had not healed fully, he sought an extension on medical grounds after consulting a railways doctor, who advised him to obtain a mandatory ‘sick memo’ from the office.

According to the loco pilot, the official declined to issue the memo and allegedly asked him to resume duty, repeatedly demanding proof of his medical condition.

“Despite showing medical documents, the sick memo was not issued. I was repeatedly asked for proof. In desperation, I pulled down my trousers to show my surgical wound, so that he could understand the seriousness of my condition,” the railway staff told HT.

He claimed that this was not the first time he had been asked to provide proof in medical or emergency situations. The loco pilot cited a previous instance when he was allegedly asked to produce evidence of a relative’s hospitalisation when he sought leave.

Following the March 2 incident, loco pilot union representatives intervened and approached senior railway officials. After discussions at higher levels, the sick memo was issued and he was granted leave.

However, after purported visuals of the incident surfaced on social media on March 3, the official allegedly accused the loco pilot of creating an obscene scene inside the office and misbehaviour. Based on the complaint, he was suspended on March 3. But the suspension was revoked on March 4 amid support from railway staff.

In a statement issued after the video went viral, the Lucknow division of Northern Railway said the employee concerned had already been granted sick leave from March 2 to 8.

Adarsh Kumar Gupta, assistant secretary general of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, Northern Railway Zone, termed the episode “unfortunate and avoidable”, stating that the staff had followed due procedure for extension of medical leave, but was allegedly harassed before being granted relief.