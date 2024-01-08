Dentist, engineer dead after car crashes into tree

Two persons were killed when a car crashed into a tree in the Cantt area of Lucknow in the wee hours of Sunday. (For representation)

At the time of the incident, there were five people in the car and two of them were declared brought-dead at a hospital.

“The accident was so intense that the men inside the car were brought out by firefighters who had to use cutters and blades,” said RK Rawat, the fire station officer at Hazratganj.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (East) Syed Ali Abbas, all five were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre.

The deceased were identified as Azamgarh’s Ajay Kumar Bharati, a 34-year-old dentist, and his friend from Jaunpur Vikas Kumar Maurya, 23, an electrical engineer with Lucknow Metro.

As per police press note, the accident happened around 1 am on Sunday near Bari Lal Kursi on a stretch between Suhani Khera and Cantt Road. The three others, Saurabh Kumar, his cousin Amit Kumar and Amit Maurya, all of whom are aged 25 and under, were undergoing treatment, said a police press note. Ajay ran a clinic in the Nigohan area.

Amit Kumar and Ajay Kumar were in the front of the car. All five were on their way to Charbagh via Suhani Khera when the accident occurred, police said.