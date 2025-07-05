Deregister 176 school vehicles older than 15 yrs: Lucknow admin

LUCKNOW The District School Transport Safety Committee on Friday ordered to cancel registration of 176 school vehicles that are over 15 years old and asked all schools to ensure completion of pending proceedings related to fitness and permit of vehicles within the next 10 days, said officials of the district administration. Representatives of Mission Bharosa said that details of 355 schools, 5,184 vehicles and 2,465 drivers have also been uploaded on their portal. (Pic for representation)

During the day, 13 vehicles were seized and 68 challaned as part of a drive against vehicles running without fitness and permit.

In a meeting convened under the chairmanship of district magistrate Vishak G at the collectorate auditorium, officials of schools present were directed to ensure that fire extinguishers are installed in school vehicles in view of children’s safety.

After the character verification of all drivers, identity cards have been issued to them and documents related to fitness and permit of their vehicles have been verified and put on board.

The Mission Bharosa initiative focuses on implementing appropriate measures, including police verification of drivers and attendants, to ensure safe journey to and from school for students.

The DM directed that by establishing coordination with schools, maximum data should be collected and uploaded on the portal. The report of drivers, whose character verification has been negative, should be sent to the school concerned through ARTO for action.

He directed the district schools inspector and ARTO to send a letter to the transport committees of all schools and gather information in the next 10 days about the mode of transport of all students. For students who are coming to school by private means (like auto/tempo/e-rickshaw), information about their vehicle number, driver’s name and mobile number should be obtained.

The ARTO informed that 176 vehicles over 15 years old have been identified. It was directed that the schools related to the identified vehicles be immediately issued a notice and asked to provide information while removing overage vehicles. The ARTO was asked to immediately cancel the registration of all the said vehicles.

Assistant divisional transport officer (administration), Pradeep Kumar Singh, assistant divisional transport officer (enforcement), Rajiv Kumar Bansal, passenger tax officer Suryapratap Dev, district schools inspector (Lucknow) Mukesh Kumar, basic education officer, police department officers as well as school vehicle in-charges of all main schools/colleges of the district were present in the meeting.