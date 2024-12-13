‘Derogatory’ remarks against Savarkar: Lucknow court summons Rahul Gandhi on Jan 10

LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate here on Friday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 10, 2025 in a case related to using derogatory language against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The court has found Congress leader prima facie responsible for the offences under various sections. (For Representation)

Alok Varma, additional CJM, issued the order on a complaint filed by advocate Nripendra Pandey accusing Rahul Gandhi of using derogatory language against Veer Savarkar at a press conference in Akola, Maharashtra, on November 17, 2022.

The court has found Congress leader prima facie responsible for offences under sections 153 (A) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Pandey alleged that Rahul Gandhi had called Veer Savarkar a ‘servant of the British’ and a ‘pensioner’ during the press conference in Akola. He claimed that the press conference was telecast live on a news channel.

“Rahul Gandhi had given the statement with the intention of spreading animosity and hatred in the society,” Pandey alleged.

“Along with this, pre-prepared press notes were also distributed among journalists attending the press conference. This proves that defaming Veer Savarkar was a planned act,” claimed Pandey who had filed the case in the additional CJM’s court on June 14, 2023.

However, the court rejected Pandey’s petition. Thereafter, he challenged order in the court of additional district judge Harbans Narain Singh, who is presiding over the revision court. On October 3, 2024, Singh directed the court of additional CJM to hear the case again.