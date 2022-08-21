Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat

Ethical practice is the only way forward for civil servants despite pressures, said Anil Swarup, former secretary in the Central government, on Sunday.

Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow.

At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said.

It’s usually said that officers lose their passion due to political pressure, he said.

Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.

Several civil servants are doing good work but people are not aware of their effort as they have more interested in reading “masala” stories, he added.

Officers should have leadership qualities and a good team to get the desired result, Anil Swarup said.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Alok Ranjan said, “In spite of being senior to Anil Swarup in service, I have learned a lot from him. Swarup is an inspiration for the officers.”

“One part of his book (is) about his reflections, the other part talks about the civil servants who have contributed a lot for the country. The third part is about the civil society in the country,” he said.

“An officer faces ethical dilemmas daily; there may be an officer under him who is dishonest but competent while another officer is honest but incompetent, whom should he chose for work?” he asked.

Kavita Pathak, director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, said the pages of the books were laced with a strong affirmation of the principles of “management that we teach to the students”.

“Swarup’s books reflect his love for the nation and the society. The book talks about the goal driven behaviour, citizen behaviour, maintaining protocol, respecting the hierarchy and work efficiency. These are some key takeaways for the management students,” she said.

Jayant Krishna, CEO, Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology, said both the books have been written lucidly and are like musical raga.

Both books cover a wide range of opportunities, challenges, realities and myths related to civil servants, he said.

Former CNBC Awaaz MD Alok Joshi said, “Life is all about the choices we make and the decisions you make today will decide where you will reach in your life in the future. ‘No More a Civil Servant’ is about life after retirement from service.”