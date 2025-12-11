Detention centres: Amid confusion in Lucknow, departments pass the buck

After shrill rhetoric on setting up temporary detention centres for illegal immigrants across the state and a high-decibel verification campaign not yielding much of a result, a reality check right under the nose of the government in the state capital reveals confusion among the authorities who pass the buck amid claims that there is no written order yet on the issue. In recent weeks, Uttar Pradesh has intensified verification campaigns to identify illegal immigrants, especially in urban clusters and informal settlements (FILE PHOTO)

The claimed absence of written instructions has resulted in each department informally suggesting that “another department is responsible” for the preliminary moves. Police officials point to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), LMC officials point towards the divisional commissioner’s office, and the divisional administration claims that no directive has come from the government in the first place.

In recent days, discussions across police circles, municipal officials and divisional administrative offices indicated that groundwork was under way for identifying possible spaces for temporary detention facilities. However, when questioned, each department appeared to deflect responsibility, leaving the issue mired in confusion.

Officials across three key departments in Lucknow — the police commissionerate, LMC and the divisional commissioner’s office — privately acknowledge receiving “verbal indications” about claims preparing for possible detention infrastructure. But no department is able to produce a formal, written order authorising the establishment of detention centres in the state capital.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, claimed “We have not received any official communication. Without a written government order, no police action or structural preparation can be initiated.”

The LMC, which would be responsible for identifying buildings or land for such centres, has denied any involvement. Lucknow’s municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar claimed that the construction of detention centres falls under the district administration and the LMC has no role in this matter till now.

Kumar added that the LMC’s responsibility was limited to issuing strict advisories to its two private sanitation agencies to conduct police verification drives and other mandated measures of their sanitation workers.

“We will send repeated reminders to both agencies, but beyond this, the LMC has no authority or role in conducting any survey of illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya immigrants living in the state capital,” he said.

When pressed on why internal discussions were reportedly held on possible locations, the official claimed, “Deliberations do not amount to orders. Unless we have a formal directive, we cannot move ahead.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior district administration official claimed that the administration has not received any advisory from the state government regarding the construction of detention centres across the city.

The office of the divisional commissioner, which typically coordinates multi-departmental exercises, has also distanced itself from the issue.

Officials claimed that they have not issued any direction to the police or the municipal corporation. A senior bureaucrat remarked “All decisions of this scale require clear sanction from the state government. So far, there is no written instruction.”

In recent weeks, Uttar Pradesh has intensified verification campaigns to identify illegal immigrants, especially in urban clusters and informal settlements. However, without a formally designated and legally notified detention centre in Lucknow, police officials apprehend legal complications in holding foreign nationals for prolonged periods.

A senior law enforcement official said, “Courts require clear documentation. Holding people without a notified detention facility may raise serious legal objections.”

Amid the apparent lack of clarity, officers at every level are waiting for clear instructions before taking any official step.