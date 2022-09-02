Development projects’ implementation: U.P. CM warns officials against any laxity
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath was reviewing development schemes and law and order situation in Balrampur district on Friday
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave directives to officials to complete development works in a time bound and transparent manner. He warned officials against any laxity in implementation of development schemes.
Yogi was reviewing development schemes and law and order situation in Balrampur, according to a press release. He said the policy of zero tolerance should be followed while taking action against criminals. He also asked the officials to ensure priority disposal of the public complaints received at the Integrated Grievance Redressal System.
He performed “puja” at Shaktipeeth Devipatan temple at Tulsipur, about 28 km off the district headquarters of Balrampur. Yogi is patron of the temple. The priests from Gorakhpur got the “puja” performed there. The CM also carried out an inspection of the temple premises and enquired about the facilities for pilgrims there.
He reviewed the implementation of development projects in the temple auditorium with divisional commissioner and the DIG there. As the Shardiya Navratri Mela will be organised there after a gap of two years due to Covid, the chief minister took stock of preparations for the fair and gave directives to police officials for better arrangements for security and crowd control. Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath had set up the Pateshwari Peeth in Balarampur, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics