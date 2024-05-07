DG prisons among 4 IPS officers shifted in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Monday midnight in poll season after getting clearance from the Election Commission, said senior government officials here on Tuesday. The transfers were announced late on May 6 night. (For Representation)

The list included director general (DG), UP Prison Administration and Reform Services, SN Sabat, a 1990 batch IPS officer, who has been replaced by 1989 batch officer PV Ramasastry who has recently returned from central deputation. Sabat has now been made DG, Crime Branch—Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Similarly, 1992 batch IPS officer Anand Swaroop, who has also returned from central deputation recently, has been made additional director general (ADG) of police headquarters (PHQ) and 1996 batch officer N Ravinder, who was holding charge of general staff officer (GSO) of director general of police (DGP) and of ADG PHQ, has been relaxed as he has been relieved of his additional charge. He will now remain the GSO.