 DG prisons among 4 IPS officers shifted in U.P. - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
DG prisons among 4 IPS officers shifted in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 08, 2024 05:42 AM IST

UP govt transferred 4 IPS officers in poll season with EC clearance. Sabat replaced by Ramasastry as DG, CB-CID. Swaroop made ADG PHQ, Ravinder relieved of additional charge.

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Monday midnight in poll season after getting clearance from the Election Commission, said senior government officials here on Tuesday.

The transfers were announced late on May 6 night. (For Representation)
The transfers were announced late on May 6 night. (For Representation)

The list included director general (DG), UP Prison Administration and Reform Services, SN Sabat, a 1990 batch IPS officer, who has been replaced by 1989 batch officer PV Ramasastry who has recently returned from central deputation. Sabat has now been made DG, Crime Branch—Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Similarly, 1992 batch IPS officer Anand Swaroop, who has also returned from central deputation recently, has been made additional director general (ADG) of police headquarters (PHQ) and 1996 batch officer N Ravinder, who was holding charge of general staff officer (GSO) of director general of police (DGP) and of ADG PHQ, has been relaxed as he has been relieved of his additional charge. He will now remain the GSO.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
