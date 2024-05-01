Dhananjay Singh released from Bareilly jail after HC grants bail

letters@htlive.com Dhananjay was transferred to Bareilly central prison from Jaunpur district jail hours before he was granted bail by the Allahabad high court on April 27. (Sourced)

LUCKNOW: Four days after the Allahabad high court granted him bail on April 27, former MP Dhananjay Singh was released from Bareilly jail on Wednesday morning after jail authorities received the court’s release order. He immediately left for Jaunpur to campaign for his wife, Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, who is a BSP candidate from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to the media after stepping out of the jail, Dhananjay Singh said he was convicted and sentenced in a fake case. He said that it was not a case of kidnapping and extortion, but rather a case of corruption in the Namami Gange project. He said that he had challenged the conviction in the Allahabad high court and that the court would further decide on the matter. However, he stated that he was now completely focused on his wife’s election campaign.

In the meantime, Singh’s wife, Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, preponed her nomination from May 4 to Wednesday afternoon. “I decided to file my nomination today itself as it was the day of her husband’s release from prison,” she stated while speaking to media persons in Jaunpur. Polling in Jaunpur is scheduled for the sixth phase on May 25.

Dhananjay was transferred to Bareilly central prison from Jaunpur district jail hours before he was granted bail by the Allahabad high court on April 27, following his sentencing to a seven-year jail term in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case on March 6 earlier this year.

The conviction and sentencing of Dhananjay Singh and his associate, Santosh Vikram Singh, in the 2020 kidnapping case involving Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal came as a shock, especially amid murmurs of him contesting the election for the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat from the Samajwadi Party, against former home minister of Maharashtra and current BJP candidate, Kripa Shankar Singh. However, he was barred from contesting elections due to the seven-year term imposed on him under the Representation of the People Act.

Nevertheless, the former MP brought his wife, Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, who has been the sitting Zila Panchayat Chairman from Jaunpur since 2021, into the fray against Kripa Shankar Singh after the BSP announced her as its candidate from Jaunpur on April 16. The SP has fielded former BSP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha as its candidate from Jaunpur.

Dhananjay Singh, a two-term former independent MLA from Rari (now Malhani) assembly seat of Jaunpur, represented the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member from 2009 to 2014. His aspirations to contest the Lok Sabha polls again from Jaunpur were thwarted after he was convicted and sentenced in the case. However, the complainant had turned hostile in the case after registering an FIR against Dhananjay and Santosh Vikram Singh on May 11, 2020.