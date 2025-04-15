Digital arrest cases: Two from U.P. among 4 land in CBI net

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people, two each from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district and Mumbai in Maharashtra, for their role in the recent digital arrest cases, senior officials stated in a press note issued on Tuesday. They said the arrests followed extensive searches at 12 locations as part of ‘Operation Chakra-V’, in Moradabad and Sambhal districts of UP, Mumbai in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Krishnanagar in West Bengal. For representation only. (Sourced)

The arrested individuals involved in this highly organised crime syndicate were produced before a competent court and have been remanded to five days of police custody, officials said.

They said substantial materials were recovered during the searches, including bank account details, debit cards, cheque books, deposit slips, digital devices and other evidence. They added that the searches were carried out based on the leads generated during the investigation.

Officials said the CBI has been adopting a multi-pronged approach in investigating digital arrest cases, with a special emphasis on dismantling their infrastructure.

“In recent months, the CBI has registered multiple cases in this regard. The CBI undertook a probe into a digital arrest case, registered at Cyber police station in Jhunjhunu city, on the request of the Rajasthan government, officials said, adding the victim in this case was kept digitally detained for over three months by cyber criminals impersonating as personnel of various law enforcement agencies. During this period, a sum of ₹7.67 crore was extorted from the victim 42 times,” the press note said.

“Upon taking over the case, the CBI conducted an in-depth investigation involving extensive data analysis and profiling. The CBI employed advanced investigative techniques to identify the perpetrators,” the statement said, adding further probe is underway.