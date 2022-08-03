Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj: U.P. govt to take call on building shape of ‘lotus’ or ‘kalash’
A proposed Digital Kumbh Museum showcasing the glory and heritage of Sanatan Dharma as well as traditions of Kumbh and Mahakumbh through computerized mode, is expected to come up at Arail area on a vacant plot of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), said officials.
To be a three-storey structure, the building could be in the shape of a ‘kalash’ (a vessel with a large base and small mouth), ‘lotus’ or something else that is an integral part of the Sanatan Dharma and would be made ready before Mahakumbh-2025, they added.
“A presentation was made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath in July and further work would kick-start as soon as the go ahead in this regard is received from the state government,” said Prayagraj’s regional tourism officer Aprajita Singh.
The official said the presentation depicted the shape of the proposed museum as a ‘lotus bud’ and not ‘Kalash’ as was being widely discussed. “However, the final shape would be based on what the state government approves,” the official shared.
The museum will be developed as a major attraction for religious tourism and showcase the glory of Sanatan Dharma. Besides, the visitors will also learn about sages, seers and the traditions of Kumbh and Mahakumbh and Hindu religious texts through digital medium, the official added.
As per plan, there will also be light and sound shows and cultural programmes at the museum.
Officials said though exact cost at which the museum would be built is yet to be finalised but it is estimated to be around ₹200 crore. The museum would not just have its own parking space, pond and ticket counter but also exhibition and conference hall along with a handicraft village and huts to house stalls offering a range of products.
It is worth mentioning that on August 1, Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel had sought details of the preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025 including information about steps being taken to attract foreign visitors and the facilities that are being made available for them from the tourism department by raising the issue in the Parliament.
The Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy based on information provided by the UP government had listed Digital Kumbh Museum as one of the attractions being constructed for tourists.
He informed that the tourism department alone will get works done for the Mahakumbh-2025 at a cost of over ₹312 crore.
-
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
-
Mangroves along Palm Beach Road in Nerul destroyed, claim greens
More than 10 hectares of mangroves along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul is in need of preservation and conservation as there are repeated instances to destroy these natural habitats, claimed the city environmentalists. The entire Palm Beach Road is 8.4km while the mangroves along 4km are destroyed as CIDCO has not transferred the area to the Forest Department. Furthermore, the mangroves department has not done anything to get the area notified either.
-
BMC shuts down two nursing homes without licence in Kandivali; FIRs against 10 more
A crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on illegal nursing homes and hospitals in Kandivali has revealed that 12 out of the 13 facilities are operating without a licence. BMC officials said two of them have now been closed while FIRs have been registered against 10 nursing homes, which are still open, and the medical staff employed there. Jeevan Hospital at Thakur Complex has also closed its nursing home operations.
-
RJD to elect new president on Oct 11, all bets on Tejashwi
Ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national council meeting to elect a new national president on October 11, according to the schedule of organizational polls announced by the party on Wednesday. Prasad, who is currently recovering from various ailments in New Delhi, has been holding the post of national president since the party's inception in 1997.
-
LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga has referred a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against a Hindi professor to the university's Internal Complaint Council, on August 1, following accusations made by a few post-graduate female students, varsity officials aware of the matter said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics