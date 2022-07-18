Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister

The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday.

Singh said union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a letter informed that on the request of the UP government discussions are being held with all domestic airlines for direct air facilities from Lucknow to Varanasi. Soon the people will get positive information, he said.

Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. The flights are available from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Patna.

Singh said that he had requested the union aviation minister to provide direct air service from Lucknow to Varanasi to the passengers and pilgrims. With the availability of direct flights from the state capital to Kashi, tourism activities will get a boost in the state. Tourists from across the country and abroad will be able to visit the religious and historical tourist places of Lucknow along with Varanasi, he said.

Singh said the flow of tourists and pilgrims will generate revenue as well as employment in the state. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city. Being the constituency of the Prime Minister, it has been equipped with the infrastructure of international level and tourists and devotees from all over the country and abroad visit Varanasi throughout the year.

The air service will also give a boost to the service sector including hotels, restaurants and transport businesses. The union minister for culture, tourism and development of the northeastern region, G Kishan Reddy has also requested the central aviation ministry to operate a direct air service from Lucknow to Varanasi, Singh said.