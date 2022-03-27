Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Direct flight from Prayagraj to Lucknow begins
Direct flight from Prayagraj to Lucknow begins

A direct flight from Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport of Lucknow began on Sunday, making travel easier from Sangam city to the state capital.
Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel cutting the cake at Prayagraj airport on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 09:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Travel to the state capital from Sangam city became easier with the start of a direct flight from Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport of Lucknow from Sunday.

Started by private airline Indigo, the flight between Lucknow and Prayagraj was being demanded for the past many months now. The 41-minute duration flight from Lucknow arrived at Prayagraj airport at 8:18 am. Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel was present at the Prayagraj airport to welcome the passengers.

She cut the ribbon and a cake to mark the occasion and said that the new flight was just one more achievement added to the name of Prayagraj Airport. The maiden flight left Lucknow at 7:29 am and landed at the Prayagraj airport at 8:18 am. The ATR category 72-seater plane brought 64 passengers to Prayagraj from Lucknow on the first day. This flight from Prayagraj went on to Dehradun. At 4:13 pm, the flight again took off for Lucknow with 56 passengers onboard.

Two connecting flights for Nagpur, including one via Lucknow and another via Indore, also started from Prayagraj on Sunday.

