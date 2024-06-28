Dist admn issues slew of orders to regulate Lucknow traffic

The district administration held a review meeting for the smooth regulation of traffic and to ensure traffic rules are followed strictly in the state capital, on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

At the meeting, divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob said that helmet-wearing for two-wheeler drivers should be made compulsory. She said that the work of making dividers should be done as a priority and that police should regularly patrol hotspots.

She instructed the additional municipal commissioner to identify the haphazardly parked carts at intersections and relocate them to vending zones. Vending zones and parking zones should also be inspected by the officials concerned.

She said that all city transport buses should stop at their designated places only and a challan should be issued if the buses stop or stand elsewhere.

Lucknow police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, vice-president Lucknow Development Authority Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, PWD, RTO, traffic police officials and other officials concerned were also present during the meeting.

Open display of tobacco products to invite penalty

Jacob said that the display of tobacco and other products made from tobacco is not permissible under the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in public places.

She directed that a notice and penalty action be taken against all such vendors.

Jacob was addressing a meeting on the ban on tobacco products and polythene held at Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) head office on Friday.

She directed the MD City Transport to widely publicise the prohibition of tobacco control through stickers and slogans on buses. Action should be taken against those who display and sell other products made from tobacco within 100 meters of educational institutions.

She also instructed the officials concerned to launch a large-scale campaign to prevent the use of single-use plastic. Wholesalers of single-use plastic should be identified, and the polythene found in their warehouse should be seized, she directed.