District Judge awards life sentence to two rape accused

The court of district and sessions judge on Tuesday awarded life sentence to two rape accused and also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 lakh each after completing the trial within span of four months. The girl had boarded an auto in the evening on October 15, 2022 from the Gomti Nagar Fire Station to return home in Hussainganj area after attending tuition class. (For representation)

District and sessions Judge Sanjay Shankar Pandey awarded life sentence to Imran alias ‘Mustafa’ and Akash Dwivedi under section 376 D of the IPC.

The girl had boarded an auto in the evening on October 15, 2022 from the Gomti Nagar Fire Station to return home in Hussainganj area after attending tuition class.

Imran was driving the auto while Akash was sitting on the rear seat. Both of them abducted the girl and took the auto to a secluded place and raped the victim.

Thereafter, they dropped the victim at the Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar.

The victim reported the incident to the 112 PCR Van which was stationed at the crossing for routine patrolling .

She managed to return home with the help of cops.

Family members of the victim lodged an FIR at the Vibhuti Khand police station next day.

After filing of the chargesheet, the district and sessions judge completed the trial in four months and awarded life sentence to both the accused.

Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel, who represented the state government in court said: “Within a span of four months the court completed the trial and awarded life sentence to both the rape accused.”

“The court ensured speedy justice to the victim and also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 lakh each on both the accused,” added Tripathi.

Box

=======

Section 376D of the I

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON