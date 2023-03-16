Home / Cities / Lucknow News / District Judge awards life sentence to two rape accused

District Judge awards life sentence to two rape accused

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2023 04:43 PM IST

The court of district and sessions judge on Tuesday awarded life sentence to two rape accused and also imposed a fine of ₹100,000 lakh each after completing the trial within span of four months

The court of district and sessions judge on Tuesday awarded life sentence to two rape accused and also imposed a fine of 100,000 lakh each after completing the trial within span of four months.

The girl had boarded an auto in the evening on October 15, 2022 from the Gomti Nagar Fire Station to return home in Hussainganj area after attending tuition class. (For representation)
The girl had boarded an auto in the evening on October 15, 2022 from the Gomti Nagar Fire Station to return home in Hussainganj area after attending tuition class. (For representation)

District and sessions Judge Sanjay Shankar Pandey awarded life sentence to Imran alias ‘Mustafa’ and Akash Dwivedi under section 376 D of the IPC.

The girl had boarded an auto in the evening on October 15, 2022 from the Gomti Nagar Fire Station to return home in Hussainganj area after attending tuition class.

Imran was driving the auto while Akash was sitting on the rear seat. Both of them abducted the girl and took the auto to a secluded place and raped the victim.

Thereafter, they dropped the victim at the Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar.

The victim reported the incident to the 112 PCR Van which was stationed at the crossing for routine patrolling .

She managed to return home with the help of cops.

Family members of the victim lodged an FIR at the Vibhuti Khand police station next day.

After filing of the chargesheet, the district and sessions judge completed the trial in four months and awarded life sentence to both the accused.

Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel, who represented the state government in court said: “Within a span of four months the court completed the trial and awarded life sentence to both the rape accused.”

“The court ensured speedy justice to the victim and also imposed a fine of 100,000 lakh each on both the accused,” added Tripathi.

Box

=======

Section 376D of the I

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out