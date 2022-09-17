Div commissioner inspects water-loggged areas in Lucknow, gives necessary instructions

Lucknow To the surprise of many, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob was in the field at 4 am on Friday for inspection of waterlogged areas. She first reached Dilkusha where a wall collapsed, killing 9 people and injuring two. The injured were admitted to Civil Hospital. However, both are out of danger.

Jacob also met the injured and directed the doctors to provide them the best possible treatment.

Next she inspected Engineering College, Jankipuram, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Ganesh Puram Colony, Shakti Nagar Dhal, Barrel Pumping Station, Barrel 3 Kukrail and another barrel in Faizullaganj. She gave necessary directions to the officials of the Jal Sansthan and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to flush out water through pumps.

She was angry on seeing illegal construction over drains by the residents in Faizullaganj and directed the chief engineer, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, to raze them. She also directed the LMC and Lucknow Development Authority to create infrastructure for drainage in Faizullaganj. She said, “ ₹30 crore have been approved for this. Now there should be no delay in completion of drainage system in Faizullahganj.”

She directed LMC officials to increase the capacity of Jankipuram/Tedhi Pulia pumping station and said all the government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs should remain on high alert. The hospitals were directed to make arrangements for the treatment of water-borne diseases.

The alertness of the divisional commissioner surprised many LMC officials who were caught off guard when she inspected various areas. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh and additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh also joined the divisional commissioner in inspection of different areas in the morning.