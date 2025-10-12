Diwali in Lucknow: A festival guide to celebrations, shopping and events

With Diwali just around the corner, the state capital is buzzing with a vibrant calendar of festival-related events and activities. From Diwali melas and fashion exhibitions to lifestyle fests, handicraft fairs, and special workshops, the city offers countless opportunities to shop till you drop. Here is a look at the key events currently underway. Le Flea Affair 2025 is in full swing at UP Darshan Park

Government departments, handicraft boards, and renowned fashion designers have all stepped in, creating well-rounded festival shopping experiences with diverse attractions to draw buyers to their venues.

The Lucknow International Mega Trade Fair is underway at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan and will conclude on October 13. The fair has drawn exhibitors from different parts of the country and abroad, making it a one-stop destination for a wide array of products. “We have stalls from all over India and abroad as well. The highlight this time are the 40 stalls from Gurjari (Gujarat Board) with several products. The international arena includes sellers from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Thailand, Bangkok, Dubai, and other countries,” says organiser Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, city malls have gone all out to celebrate the festivities.

For a grand Diwali celebration, a mega installation of the Janaki Palace has been set up at Phoenix Palassio. This spectacular display is the result of a collaboration with artisans from across the country, promising a unique experience for shoppers. “With The Janaki Palace, we wanted to go beyond décor and create an immersive experience that brings India’s heritage to life,” says Sanjeev Sareen from the mall.

An 18-foot-tall statue of Lord Shri Ram, meticulously crafted using 1.5 lakh coins of Rs1, Rs5, and Rs10 denominations, has been installed at Fun Republic Mall. This extraordinary creation has been officially recognized and recorded in both the Asia Book of World Records and the India Book of World Records. The mall’s general manager, Ashwini Singh, said, “The celebrations will continue till Diwali, featuring various attractions such as the Contemporary Ramayana presentation and a Shop & Win contest.”

The Diwali Edition of Le Flea Affair 2025 is in full swing at UP Darshan Park. The event features a wide range of handicraft stalls for eager buyers. Alongside shopping, various workshops are being organised, with music and live shows as added highlights. The event will conclude on October 12.

Beyond these large-scale events, the FICCI FLO Lucknow Chapter recently hosted a festive celebration at the Khadi Gram Udyog Bhawan, where a variety of handicrafts were available for sale. Separately, fashion designer Romaa Agarwal presented the festive edit of her fashion and lifestyle label, Ikaai, at a city hotel, offering a curated selection for the season.