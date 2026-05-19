Hamirpur , An FIR was registered here on Tuesday under charges, including dacoity and provisions of the SC/ST Act, after a doctor and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted and medical equipment vandalised at the district hospital, officials said. Doctor assaulted at Hamirpur district hospital in UP; FIR filed under dacoity, SC/ST Act charges

The incident occurred after Jitendra Singh , a resident of Atarar village under Binwar police station area, was brought to the district hospital in critical condition in the morning after allegedly consuming sulphas tablets under suspicious circumstances.

The doctor on emergency duty, Mahendra Kumar Singh, provided preliminary treatment and referred the patient to Kanpur, according to officials. However, the family members brought the youth back to the emergency ward before leaving. Upon re-examination, the doctor declared him dead.

Following this, around 10 to 15 relatives and villagers accompanying the deceased allegedly created a ruckus inside the hospital premises, accusing the doctor of negligence.

Police said the mob allegedly attacked Dr Singh and also assaulted hospital staff member Vipin and a security guard who tried to intervene.

Medical equipment in the ward was also damaged during the violence, they said.

In his complaint, the doctor alleged that the attackers also snatched his gold chain, ring and wristwatch before fleeing the spot.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the main accused Kaushal, a resident of Atarar village, and 10 to 15 unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rioting, assault on public servants, robbery, criminal intimidation and damage to government property. The provisions of the SC/ST Act and the Uttar Pradesh Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act have also been invoked.

Circle Officer Sadar Rajesh Kamal said multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.