Document Mahakumbh planning, management, minister tells officials

Officials who contributed to organising the Mahakumbh were on Saturday asked to document the planning, management and successful execution of the mega religious fair. Minister AK Sharma and others in a a programme organised to felicitate and appreciate officials who contributed to organising the Mahakumbh, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

In a programme organised to felicitate and appreciate such officials at the Directorate of Urban Development here, minister for urban development AK Sharma asked the officials to document how the event was planned, how many projects were started and how officials worked overnight to ensure the fair’s success.

Sharma also asked the officials to mention how most of these projects would benefit Prayagraj’s infrastructure long term, and how the learnings from the Mahakumbh would help officials in organising future events with huge crowd footfall. “Through documentation, one can find out what was good and what were the shortcomings,” he added.

The minister noted that the Mahakumbh had garnered global praise for cleanliness, safety, and overall management. He, meanwhile, acknowledged the challenges presented by the participation of over 66 crore devotees. “The urban development department, as the nodal agency, has fulfilled its duties with dedication, sincerity, and hard work, ensuring the smooth functioning of the event,” he added.

He also emphasised that the Mahakumbh was a shining example of how a large-scale religious gathering could be managed in a clean and plastic-free manner. The minister asked local bodies to uphold the same cleanliness standards and collaborate in maintaining order and sanitation in their respective areas.

Sharma praised how people from all walks of life were able to participate in the religious fair. “This spirit of unity, which was devoid of any social barriers, created an atmosphere of harmony throughout the event,” he noted

The minister also pointed out the economic benefits derived from the Mahakumbh. Local vendors, boatmen, and service providers contributed significantly to the local economy, leading to a GDP growth of approximately ₹3 to ₹3.5 lakh crore.