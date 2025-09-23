‘Don’t laugh!’: Police to kidnapping accused injuredin encounter

In a viral video which has apparently caught the Hamirpur police off guard, a kidnapping accused apprehended and shot in the leg recently is seen smiling, with one of the officers escorting him warning him not to laugh and instructing someone to stop video recording. Next moment, the accused is seen with a serious expression. The purported video has prompted social media users to raise concerns over the authenticity of the encounter. CO Rath Rajiv Pratap Singh insisted that the police officer was asking one of the constables, and not the accused, not to laugh. (For representation)

However, reacting to the video which is from Sunday night, circle officer Rath Rajiv Pratap Singh insisted that the police officer was asking one of the constables, and not the accused, not to laugh.

Police were on the lookout for half a dozen individuals accused of kidnapping and thrashing a 28-year-old man on Friday. The accused had absconded after abandoning the victim near a bus stop. On Sunday night, police got a tip-off about the main accused, Vivek Rajpoot, being near Malwa Road, Singh said, adding a team laid a trap to catch him, but Vivek opened fire. The police retaliated, during which Vivek sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was then arrested and taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the video triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of the encounter and how someone could smile after being shot at.