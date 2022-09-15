Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Don’t let children compete for marks’

‘Don’t let children compete for marks’

This was stated by retired deputy commissioner Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), VK Srivastava, while inaugurating a three-day conference of principals of KVS, Lucknow division on Thursday.

Principals of KVS attending the three-day conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT photo)
Parents should be careful not to put any pressure on their children and they should not be made to compete with others for marks.

“Students should be taught to acquire knowledge,” he said. The conference is aimed at preparing principals in view of the New Education Policy 2020.

“Parents should be careful not to put any pressure on their children while selecting subject,” he said.

Academic and administrative matters will also be discussed in this conference, including how to make KVs better. Held under the chairmanship of DK Dwivedi, deputy commissioner, KVS, Lucknow Division, this program will run for three days. All principals of 54 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Lucknow Division are participating in it. Sanjay Kumar, principal KV, RDSO Lucknow, said the conference will conclude on September 17.

