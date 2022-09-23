Don’t panic, I am there: U.P. CM to people at Janata Darshan

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur on Friday and told people not to panic as his government was there to address all their issues.

And a day after Uttar Pradesh assembly reserved an entire day to women MLAs, the CM’s Janata Darshan turned out to be a women’s day as the majority of aggrieved were women, said a state government spokesperson.

“Do not panic. ‘Mai hoon na’ (I am there),” the CM said to those present there seeking justice, redressal of their problems and medical help at the Gorakhnath Temple. People submitted their applications to the CM and urged him to address them.

Subsequently, Yogi instructed the officers to handle complaints in a thorough and satisfactory manner and reassured those seeking treatment for serious illnesses that no one would be denied care due to lack of funds, said the spokesperson.

The CM met nearly 250 visitors who had come at Janata Darshan. He went to the patients who were seated in chairs outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan one by one. The CM accepted applications from the public, listened to their issues and then forwarded the applications along with instructions to the appropriate personnel, assuring people of all help.

The district magistrate was given the cases involving revenue and other issues, while the SSP was given cases needing police intervention. the CM gave the ADG and the commissioner the applications after hearing about the issues raised by complainants from other districts, said the spokesperson.

He gave the officers specific orders to ensure stern action against criminals and mafia who were found guilty of crimes against the complainants. “Abuse of any type in this situation won’t be tolerated,” the CM said.

People who came to seek financial aid for treatment of serious diseases were asked by CM Yogi about the state of their medical care and treatment. In addition, he asked them to prepare an estimate and give it to the administration. The government will provide enough funds for the treatment, he assured them.

He instructed the officers to finish the formalities quickly so that nobody’s medical care was hampered due to lack of funds. Many women from minority communities also attended the Janata Darshan. Yogi was on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur that concluded on Friday.