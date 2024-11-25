Doordarshan Lucknow marks 50 years of cultural excellence

Doordarshan Lucknow, which began its journey on November 27, 1975, celebrated 50 years of rich programming and cultural contributions through a grand programme at Lohia Park on Sunday. Chairman of Prasar Bharati, Navneet Sehgal, was the chief guest, and Kanchan Prasad, MD of Doordarshan, was the special guest of the programme. Doordarshan’s logo (For Representation Only)

In the Akhil Bhartiya Kavyamaya Prastuti programme, poets such as Buddhinath Mishra, Sarvesh Asthana, Hasan Kazmi, Chandra Shekhar Varma, Balram Srivastava, Dr Suman Dubey, Azm Shakiri, and Shabaz Talib captivated the audience with their poetry. The event continued with honours being presented to achievers associated with Doordarshan.

Noted actor Anil Rastogi was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to drama and theatre.

This was followed by a Musical Evening, where Nitish and his band delivered enchanting Sufi music. The evening’s charm was further enhanced by another band performance led by Sachin.

From its modest origins at 22 Ashok Marg in an interim studio, Doordarshan has grown into a beacon of television excellence in the region, consistently producing iconic shows such as Namaste UP, Once More, and Krishi Darshan, said Chairman of Prasar Bharati, Navneet Sehgal.

AP Mishra, the executive programme director of Doordarshan Lucknow, proudly reflected on the institution’s journey: “We can confidently say that several programmes produced by Lucknow Doordarshan have been considered among the best in the country,” Mishra stated. Programmes like Neem Ka Ped, Bibi Natiyon Wali, Bandhuji, Akkad Bakkad, and Hatimtai not only earned national awards but also gained international recognition, with Bibi Natiyon Wali receiving global acclaim and being telecast by NHK Japan. While the rise of private channels did impact Doordarshan’s viewership, it remains a prominent presence in the media landscape. Today, Doordarshan Lucknow is known for broadcasting some of the best live programmes, including coverage of the Kumbh Mela, live sessions from the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Bhavan, and its live telecasts from Ayodhya during the temple consecration ceremony.

The station has been home to some of the finest talents in the field. Renowned news anchors like Shobhna Jagdish and Nirmala Kumari, who were also trained classical musicians, were part of Lucknow Doordarshan. In the 1980s, the voices of Mohammed Noor Baksh and Naresh Srivastava achieved fame akin to that of film stars, and though they are no longer with us, their legacy endures.

From its early days in black and white to the advent of color broadcasts on August 15, 1982, during the Asian Games, Doordarshan Lucknow has embraced technological advancements. In 1987, during the Reliance Cup, the station introduced its first color OB Van, equipped with four cameras, marking another milestone in its evolution.

Despite fierce competition from private channels, Doordarshan Lucknow has managed to preserve its unique identity by producing shows that promote cultural heritage, literature, and knowledge. Namaste UP and Once More continue to dominate ratings, and programmes like Vigyan Se Dhyan have recorded an overwhelming number of hits on YouTube.