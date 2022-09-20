Double engine govt treating 25 crore people as family, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav, stating that he should not create hindrances if he can’t cooperate in the development of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the leader of opposition should speak the truth and verify facts to ensure that people did not lose faith. “If people lose faith, it would be dangerous for democracy,” said Adityanath.

The CM was replying to an adjournment motion that leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav moved soon after the question hour in the state assembly citing “poor conditions in the health sector in the state.”

Speaking on the admissibility of his adjournment motion, Akhilesh Yadav targeted the “double engine government” (a term that the BJP leaders use for the party’s government in the state and at the centre) and said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the state government for denial of treatment to a child brought from Sitapur to Lucknow.

Adityanath said the double engine government was working for the welfare of 25 crore people and treating them as a family without dividing them on the basis of caste or religion. “UP has had the Samajwadi Party government four times. I don’t think anybody in the state’s population of 25 crore sees the SP in the right perspective barring the ones who are politically obliged,” stated the CM.

“The fourth and fifth National Family Health Surveys have seen improvements in the state on various fronts in the health sector,” he added.

The CM listed the double engine government’s efforts that worked for the people, saying: “The leader of opposition spoke about Gorakhpur. This season (from July to November) used to send shivers down the spine of people due to encephalitis. About 1200 to 1500 deaths were reported in Gorakhpur every year during this period. There used to be 500 deaths in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur alone every year. These numbers don’t include those who failed to reach hospitals. It is because of joint efforts of double engine government that the number of deaths due to encephalitis is zero now… Now, out of 40 cases of encephalitis in Gorakhpur, 33 are of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. The remaining cases are of Japanese Encephalitis. The SP did not sympathise with the grieved families,” said Adityanath as Akhilesh Yadav tried to counter the chief minister’s assertions in the House.

Adityanath said it is due to efforts of the double engine government that the state was moving towards having one medical college in every district.

He said a medical college had either been set up or was being set up in 59 UP districts and the process was being taken forward in the remaining 16 districts.

The CM said the leader of opposition was nowhere to be seen during the Covid pandemic. He said some people tried to create a negative perception about Uttar Pradesh during the pandemic period and referred to the free Covid vaccine provided to people to make his point how the state government contained the pandemic.

He said the SP’s first government (Janata Dal’s) was formed with the BJP’s support. “UP’s condition has only deteriorated during the tenures of the SP government. The state government is now working to give UP a new identity,” said the CM.

Adityanath said the state government was now working with complete responsibility. “Now, a medical university is being set up. For traditional medicine, an Ayush university is being set up while a sports university too is being set up,” he said. “We are working to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion- dollar economy to help India become a $5-trillion economy,” he said.