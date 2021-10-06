Dozen heritage structures to be restored in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to undertake restoration work of over a dozen heritage structures in Lucknow, including Rifa-e-Aam Club, under the Smart City Project.

“We have shortlisted Kaiserbagh area for the project. We will restore the area within 12 kilometers of its radius...covering the restoration of all historical structures, including Rifa-e-Aam Club...,” said divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar,

Historians say the restoration of the club would revive a chapter of the city’s rich heritage and culture. “The club’s restoration would not only save an important heritage structure from getting lost but will also make the present generation aware of its historical importance,” said Roshan Taqui, a historian, who has written books on Lucknow’s nawabi-era structures. He added it was perhaps the state’s first Indian club before independence.

The club was established by nawabs and taluqdars in 1860 to hold their family functions. “It is said that since all British establishments carried a board mentioning ‘dogs and Indians not allowed’, the nawabs formed their own club. Later on, it was named as Rifa-e-Aam and was opened to commoners,” said Taqui. “The club was formed in response to the British government’s racial discrimination.”

He added the building hosted historical events and personalities including first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi. “The club hosted meetings of All India Muslim League and Indian National Congress that eventually led to the Lucknow Pact of 1916 (for separate representation to Muslims)...”

A mound of garbage surrounds the building, which has also been encroached upon.