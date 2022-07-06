Dozen more secondary schools in Prayagraj get smart classrooms
As many as 12 government-aided and government-run secondary schools in Prayagraj have been equipped with smart class facilities under the Smart City initiative’s second phase, said state education department officials.
“Under the initiative, interactive boards (digital boards), projectors, speakers, bullet cameras and UPS for power backup have been installed in 245 class rooms of 11 government-aided secondary schools and one government-run secondary school. Teachers can even make learning more interesting by easily accessing images and videos using the library and cloud tools available on the digital board,” said district inspector of schools (DIOS)-Prayagraj PN Singh.
The upgrade will also allow students of one school to virtually attend lectures of a subject in another school in case their teacher of that particular subject is unavailable for any reason, he said.
PPT slides, CNX and PNG files are also generated automatically of whatever is being taught in the class, with the help of which absent students can also refer and study later, he added.
“A monitor has been installed in the principal’s room for monitoring the classrooms. The main server of all these schools has been established in the room of principal of KP Inter College Yogendra Singh from where all schools can be monitored,” explained the official.
Sanjay Kumar Singh, an official working on the project of making Smart Schools in the district, said these 12 schools of Prayagraj will also be connected to the existing Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC). These schools will also be able to connect with smart schools in other cities of the state through live streaming in the coming months.
The schools at which smart classes have been set up are KP Inter College, CAV Inter College, Majidia Islamia Inter College, Colonelganj Majiidiya Islamia Inter College, Jamuna Christian Majiidiya Islamia Inter College, Mary Wanamaker Girls Inter College, Mahila Gram Inter College, Crosthwaite Inter College, Mahila Seva Sadan Inter College, DP Girls Mahila Seva Sadan Inter College and Anglo Bengali Inter College besides Government Girls Inter College at Phaphamau.
Earlier in the first phase, eight schools were embellished with smart class facilities. These were Government Girls Inter College at Civil Lines and Katra, Government Inter College, Bharat Scouts and Guide Inter College, Primary and Upper Primary Schools of Rajapur, Lukerganj, Allenganj and Harwara.
-
Contractor of under-construction building booked for death of six-year-old in Dombivli
An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the under-construction building, where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli on Tuesday. The contractor was identified as Rupesh Patil, 36, who was booked by Dombivli Manpada police under IPC Section 304A, causing death by negligence.
-
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel suffers brain stroke, admitted to hospital
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel shot into the limelight after she defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya in the last Assembly election. Two days ago, she was detained along with her mother Krishna Patel and opposition alliance leader Om Prakash Rajbhar when they staged a protest over the celebration of the birth anniversary of her father and influential OBC leader Sonelal Patel.
-
Deputy CM inaugurates neurophysiology lab, oxygen plant at SGPGIMS
A newly constructed clinical neurophysiology lab and a 1000 LPM (litre per minute) capacity oxygen PSA plant were inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday. SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said video electroencephalogram plays very important role for surgery in 15 to 20% patients with epilepsy who do not respond to medications. Patients with headaches are treated with magnetic stimulation with any medication.
-
Water stock in Pune dams increases, sowing activity picks up pace
The current rain spell has increased the water level in four dams– Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar in Pune. The water level which had gone below 2. TMC has risen to 3.67 TMC on Wednesday, as per the irrigation department officials. The water level is expected to increase more as rainfall activity is expected to continue till July 9.
-
Lalu shifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, was flown to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in an air ambulance Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said. Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and health minister Mangal Pandey met Prasad at the Patna hospital where he was brought earlier and enquired about is health.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics