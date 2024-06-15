Dozens complaining of heat-related illnesses every day: Doctors

More and more people are complaining of heat-related illnesses in Lucknow where daytime temperatures hover around 44 degrees Celsius under the impact of a heatwave. Most people with heat-related illnesses complain of dehydration, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and high-grade fever, which resulted in weakness, said doctors. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“At least 50 patients come to our outpatient department every day complaining of heat-related illness such as diarrhoea, vomitting or high-grade fever. However, patients’ numbers have gone down slightly since a week as more people have become aware of the impact of exposure to heat,” said Dr Suresh Kaushal, the director of Lok Bandhu hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Our body works best around 27 degrees. As temperature remains north of 40 degrees these days, it disturbs the digestive system that results in vomitting and diarrhoea,” said Prof Samir Misra, a senior faculty member of trauma surgery at King George’s Medical University.

“Patients who come to OPD are not heatwave cases categorically, but they are the ones who develop heat-related illnesses. People are now aware hence heatstroke cases are not that common,” added Dr Kaushal.

Most people with heat-related illnesses complain of dehydration, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and high-grade fever, which resulted in weakness, said doctors.

“Heat beyond the limit of human endurance disturbs the enzyme balance in the body, resulting in indigestion first. The impact is also on vital organs such as liver and kidney if temperature is not brought down in surrounding areas and that of the human body,” said Prof Misra.

Doctors said the next 15 days were important when people need to take precautions against excessive heat. “Drinking water every hour is the best to keep your body hydrated. Avoiding direct exposure to sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm is the second important thing to follow,” said Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, the medical superintendent of Balrampur Hospital.

In the state capital, an estimated 700 people suffer from heat-related illnesses and seek medical advice daily.