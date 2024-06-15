 Dozens complaining of heat-related illnesses every day: Doctors - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dozens complaining of heat-related illnesses every day: Doctors

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 15, 2024 07:36 AM IST

In the state capital, an estimated 700 people suffer from heat-related illnesses and seek medical advice daily.

More and more people are complaining of heat-related illnesses in Lucknow where daytime temperatures hover around 44 degrees Celsius under the impact of a heatwave.

Most people with heat-related illnesses complain of dehydration, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and high-grade fever, which resulted in weakness, said doctors. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Most people with heat-related illnesses complain of dehydration, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and high-grade fever, which resulted in weakness, said doctors. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“At least 50 patients come to our outpatient department every day complaining of heat-related illness such as diarrhoea, vomitting or high-grade fever. However, patients’ numbers have gone down slightly since a week as more people have become aware of the impact of exposure to heat,” said Dr Suresh Kaushal, the director of Lok Bandhu hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Our body works best around 27 degrees. As temperature remains north of 40 degrees these days, it disturbs the digestive system that results in vomitting and diarrhoea,” said Prof Samir Misra, a senior faculty member of trauma surgery at King George’s Medical University.

“Patients who come to OPD are not heatwave cases categorically, but they are the ones who develop heat-related illnesses. People are now aware hence heatstroke cases are not that common,” added Dr Kaushal.

Most people with heat-related illnesses complain of dehydration, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and high-grade fever, which resulted in weakness, said doctors.

“Heat beyond the limit of human endurance disturbs the enzyme balance in the body, resulting in indigestion first. The impact is also on vital organs such as liver and kidney if temperature is not brought down in surrounding areas and that of the human body,” said Prof Misra.

Doctors said the next 15 days were important when people need to take precautions against excessive heat. “Drinking water every hour is the best to keep your body hydrated. Avoiding direct exposure to sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm is the second important thing to follow,” said Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, the medical superintendent of Balrampur Hospital.

In the state capital, an estimated 700 people suffer from heat-related illnesses and seek medical advice daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Dozens complaining of heat-related illnesses every day: Doctors
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On