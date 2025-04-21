Dr Ambedkar’s contribution makes him adorable to all Indians: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat applauded the role of Dr BR Ambedkar in bringing social harmony to the nation. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat concluded his five-day visit to Aligarh on April 21. (HT file)

“One cannot forget the contribution made by Dr Ambedkar and this makes him adorable to all Indians,” he said while interacting with RSS activists from Braj Prant on the fifth and last day of his five-day visit to Aligarh on Monday.

“India can never forget the contribution that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar made for nation,” the RSS chief added. Talking about social harmony, he stressed that ‘Panch Parivartan’, which includes social harmony, should not remain only a subject of speeches but should be first practised in true sense.

“Before preaching others about it, we need to practise the Panch Parivartan ourselves,” Bhagwat said. The ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five fold transformation in the society) are Kutumbh Prabhodhan (family values), environmental protection, social harmony, self reform and duties of citizens as fundamental pillars of change.

As per a press statement issued by ‘Prachar Vibhag’ of the RSS on Monday, Bhagwat gave clues for carrying these five fundamental pillars of change to the core of the society. “Society is looking upon RSS with hope and thus whatever we communicate to it, will be accepted well. Thus, it is important for us to go to the society with full preparations,” he said.

Elaborating on ‘Panch Parivartan’, Bhagwat first talked about social harmony, saying “our goal is to remove differences in the society.” “We need to weed out caste-based differences and reach households of all sections of the society, invite them for food at our home and this could be well done by a Swayamsewak by setting an example,” he added.

“We need to have food collectively, pray together in family. This is required because families are disintegrating and thus Swayamsewaks should come forward and tell the society that family is our basic,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat also advocated ‘swadeshi’ and urged Swayamsewaks to promote our own nation’s products in our lives and this ‘swa’ (self) of ‘swadeshi’ will make us have a sense of pride towards nation.

Talking about environmental protection, he stressed planting more saplings, preventing pollution and contributing in having cleaner ponds, river and water bodies besides arranging food for birds.

“We need to know about our duties as citizens and ensure its compliance and then take the message to the common man so that a mindset is developed to serve the nation,” said Bhagwat who later left for Delhi.