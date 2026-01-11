Draft electoral rolls: Lucknow MLAs analyse reasons for large-scale deletions

The sitting MLAs in Lucknow’s urban assembly constituencies and the runners-up in the 2022 assembly polls have mentioned a number of reasons for the huge drop in the number of voters in the draft electoral rolls in the respective Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Lucknow registered a 30.04% decrease in the number of registered voters. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The reasons cited by them include “disappearance of booths”, possible errors in enumeration and the shifting of voters. In some instances, the number of names deleted in the draft rolls in the state capital’s constituencies is more than the 2022 victory margin.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the BJP MLA from Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency, said, “30 booths have disappeared from my assembly area. Of these, 19 booths vanished from various railway colonies in the Cantonment Vidhan Sabha. Most of the railway buildings in a dilapidated condition razed to the ground. A few railway officers themselves left the colony and shifted to other localities. In the army area, there are eight booths where names of a large number of voters were struck off as the army personnel were transferred out of Lucknow.”

The Lucknow Cantt constituency witnessed the steepest deletion of 39.11%. A total of 298,231 voters were retained in the draft rolls published on January 6 against 359,016 names mentioned in the electoral rolls of October 27, 2025. The constituency now has 60,785 fewer voters.

In the 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha polls, the BJP’s Pathak received 108,147 votes while his rival SP candidate Surendra Singh Gandhi (Raju Gandhi) got 68,635 votes. Pathak won by less than 40,000 votes, while 60,785 voters remained untraceable in his constituency after SIR.

“We have to do a lot of hard work to enrol those who are not yet enrolled in the electoral list. Our team is closely working with booth level officers to trace all the untraceable but eligible voters. Voters are with BJP, so I’m sure that they will again vote for me and the party,” he said.

The total poll percentage in this assembly seat was 53.74% in 2022, as per ECI data.

In Lucknow Central Vidhan Sabha, 243,246 voters were named in the draft rolls against 372,000 electors mentioned in the October 2025 electoral rolls.

The constituency witnessed a 34.61% decline in the number of voters. This means 128,754 names were struck off because they were untraceable. Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra polled over one lakh votes and won the election by 11,000 votes. His rival BJP candidate Rajnish Kumar Gupta got 93,553 votes.

Mehrotra said, “We had a detailed talk with party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. I cited the example of my brother Rajivdas Mehrotra and nephew Ayush Mehrotra. We submitted the form, yet their names were missing from the draft. Akhilesh Yadav told us to compile all such cases and give a detailed representation to the Election Commission this month.” The total poll percentage in Lucknow Central during the 2022 poll was 56.83%.

In Lucknow North, a total 307,422 voters submitted their forms against 499,019, marking a decrease of 38.39%. More than 1.90 lakh voters’ names were deleted. Neeraj Bora, the BJP MLA, said that there were quite a few voters from other places.

“A lot of people come here after transfer and go back after working for years. All such names were deleted,” he said.

His Samajwadi Party rival for the same seat Pooja Shukla expressed the view that there is a possibility that the BLOs have not done their work properly.

“It is hard to believe that nearly 2 lakh voters are untraceable,” she said. The area registered 56.57 voter turnout in the 2022 election.

In Lucknow West assembly seat, 328,073 voters submitted enumeration forms compared to 470,362 listed on October 27, 2025, reflecting a decline of 30.25% (more than 142,000 electoral names deleted).

SP MLA Armaan Khan said, “We are analysing the data critically.” In the last assembly polls, 58.59% voter turnout was registered.

Lucknow registered a 30.04% decrease in the number of registered voters. Names of over 12 lakh or 1.2 million voters (1,200,138) were deleted on a number of grounds, including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms.

Out of 3,994,535 electors listed on October 27, 2025, only 2,794,397 submitted enumeration forms by December 26, 2025. Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters: 535,855 were categorised as permanently shifted, according to data.