 Drama in Lucknow: Plays Dularibai and Khuda Khair Kare mesmerise audience
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Drama in Lucknow: Plays Dularibai and Khuda Khair Kare mesmerise audience

ByS Farah Rizvi
Aug 09, 2024 05:22 PM IST

A play festival was oragnised in Lucknow staging two comedy musicals based on folk stories.

Lucknow’s theatre lovers recently got to witness a double dose of entertainment with drama-comedies as Dularibai and Khuda Khair Kare were staged at Sangeet Natak Academy during the two-day fest. The plays featured actors Ashok Lal, Arun Kumar, Tariq Iqbal, Zara Hayat Khan, Anand Prakash Sharma and others.

Based on a popular folk tale by Mani Madhukar, Dularibai took the audience on a laugh riot. “A musical comedy is among those art forms that are fading fast and the idea behind staging this play was to do our bit to support the art form,” said Achala Bose, director of the play.

Earlier, the play Khuda Khair Kare directed by founder of Akansha Theatre Arts, Prabhat Kumar Bose, based on an original play by playwright Atmaram Sanwat, later adapted by Shridhar Joshi was staged. The story highlighted the problem of a common man, who owns a house, and faces rent issues.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Drama in Lucknow: Plays Dularibai and Khuda Khair Kare mesmerise audience
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
Follow Us On