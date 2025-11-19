Driver confines traffic cop in car, takes him on 10-km ride in Lucknow

An on-duty traffic police constable was illegally detained in a car and driven for about 10 kilometres before the vehicle was intercepted after a police chase near Sewaikunj police outpost here, as per an FIR registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station. The SUV involved in the incident (Sourced)

The incident occurred during a vehicle inspection drive on Saturday afternoon. According to the complaint filed by constable Ranjit Kumar Yadav, he was on traffic regulation duty at the Shaheed Path-Narahiya crossing along with traffic sub-inspector (TSI) Ajay Kumar Awasthi when a black SUV, without number plates, arrived there from the Kanpur–Lucknow route and began boarding people.

“On the TSI’s instruction, I approached the vehicle and asked the driver to pull over and show the necessary papers. Instead, the driver quickly boarded two passengers and attempted to flee towards Kamta. I opened the door and got in the vehicle to force the driver to stop, but the driver sped away aggressively without stopping while narrowly missing several other vehicles on the busy stretch,” the complainant said.

During the episode, the constable was able to alert the TSI and the traffic control room, after which a traffic response bike (TRB-3) team later managed to stop the vehicle near Sevaikunj police chowki, which is approximately 10 kilometres from the spot where he was picked up.

“On being questioned, the driver identified himself as Krishna Kumar Goswami, a resident of Amausi Bazaar under Sarojininagar police station and originally from Unnao,” said SHO Rajdeo Ram Prajapati.

However, the driver managed to escape when police were questioning the passengers. The vehicle was seized and brought to the police station.

The SHO added that based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant), 223(b) (disobeying a public servant’s order) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).