Driver, constable of ARTO squad run over by truck in Sultanpur
Two members of the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO)enforcement squad were run over by a truck, trying to evade checking, early on Tuesday morning. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Ballia highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, 140 kilometres south east from Lucknow.
Police officials said that after mowing down the driver of ARTO and a constable of his checking squad, the truck rammed into the official jeep in which the ARTO himself escaped narrowly. They said the truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle on the spot after the incident and efforts were on to trace him after registering the case on the complaint of another ARTO.
In the past eight days, this is the third such incident across the country with similar incidents of mowing down government officers and personnel being reported from Haryana and Jharkhand.
The deceased were identified as one Abdul Mobeen, a contractual driver of ARTO team, and constable Arun Singh. The incident took place when ARTO, enforcement, Rakesh Kumar Verma was carrying out checking near Madhavpur Chatauna village under the Gosaiganj police station limits of Sultanpur district at around 4 am on Tuesday. A truck coming from Kadipur, Sultanpur road accelerated when the ARTO squad signalled the truck driver to stop and crushed Abdul Moeen and Arun Singh while trying to escape.
Before the ARTO could call the local police, the truck driver left the vehicle on the spot and disappeared in the bushes, taking advantage of darkness. He said the deceased driver was resident of Shashtri Nagar locality of Sultanpur while the constable was resident of Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow. Their families have been informed about the incident.
Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP) Somen Barma along with other police officers reached the spot to examine the situation and launched a search operation to trace the driver. He said the culprit will not be spared and strictest action will be taken against him. He said the truck has been seized and its technical examination has been done and efforts are to trace the truck owner and ascertain the identity of the truck driver.
On last Tuesday (July 19), a deputy superintendent of police of Haryana, Surendra Kumar Singh was mowed down by a speeding dumper of the mining mafia in Nuh district of Haryana in a bid to evade police checking. Similarly, a woman sub-inspector Sandhya Topno of Jharkhand police was mowed down by a pick-up vehicle of cattle smugglers when she tried to intercept it in Ranchi district, last Wednesday (July 20).
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics