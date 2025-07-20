Drowning, hailstorm, snakebites claim 28 lives in 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh

Twenty eight people died in the past 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh, including 17 from drowning, eight due to hailstorm and two from snakebite, the state government reported on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh has received 268.8 mm of rainfall so far this season, which is 8% more than the normal average of 247.8 mm for the state. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite relief efforts in the affected districts.

“Officials must visit the affected areas and oversee the relief operations. Ensure proper treatment for the injured and distribute compensation for any loss of property or livestock,” the chief minister directed officials” the chief minister instructed officials on Saturday.

The data by the relief commissioner office stated nine people drowned in Chitrakoot since Thursday evening while three in Bijnor district, three in Moradabad and one each in Mahoba and Gazipur district. In Prayagraj and Gonda districts each one person died due to snakebite, said the press statement issued by the state government.

A total of eight people lost their lives due to a hailstorm—two each in Mahoba and Chitrakoot, three in Banda, and one in Lalitpur.

Strong winds have disrupted normal life, while heavy rainfall has caused rivers to swell across Uttar Pradesh. According to the meteorological department, the state has received surplus rainfall this season.

Uttar Pradesh has received 268.8 mm of rainfall so far this season, which is 8% more than the normal average of 247.8 mm for the state. The western region has recorded significantly higher rainfall, with a 43% surplus—301.2 mm against the normal 210.4 mm. In contrast, eastern Uttar Pradesh has received less rainfall, with cumulative precipitation at 246.2 mm compared to the normal 274.4 mm, according to data available till the evening of July 18.