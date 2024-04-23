Drugs worth 21,000 lakh recovered since March 1

Liquor, drugs, precious metals and cash worth around ₹31,898 lakh were recovered between March 1 and April 22 from different parts of Uttar Pradesh in compliance with the Election Commission’s directives and two weeks before the enforcement of the ongoing poll code, said a state government spokesperson in a press note. (For representation)

Of the total amount, the worth of seized drugs amounted to ₹21,177.55 lakh.

The note further stated these seizures took place during raids by excise, income tax, police and narcotics departments, as well as other enforcement agencies, and also included ₹3,123.56 lakh in cash, ₹4,279.08 lakh worth liquor, and ₹2,161.59 lakh worth precious metals.

Chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said just on Monday liquor, drugs, and cash worth ₹239.20 lakh were seized by the enforcement agencies.

Giving further details about Monday’s raids, the note said cash worth ₹23.09 lakh was seized in the Hamirpur assembly constituency, ₹31.85 lakh in the Jhansi Nagar assembly constituency of Jhansi district and ₹71 lakh in the Arya Nagar assembly constituency of Kanpur Nagar.

The Election Commission has put in place the model code of conduct across the country to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.