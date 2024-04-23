 Drugs worth ₹21,000 lakh recovered since March 1 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drugs worth 21,000 lakh recovered since March 1

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 23, 2024 08:07 PM IST

The government said these seizures took place during raids by excise, income tax, police and narcotics departments, as well as other enforcement agencies

Liquor, drugs, precious metals and cash worth around 31,898 lakh were recovered between March 1 and April 22 from different parts of Uttar Pradesh in compliance with the Election Commission’s directives and two weeks before the enforcement of the ongoing poll code, said a state government spokesperson in a press note.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Of the total amount, the worth of seized drugs amounted to 21,177.55 lakh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The note further stated these seizures took place during raids by excise, income tax, police and narcotics departments, as well as other enforcement agencies, and also included 3,123.56 lakh in cash, 4,279.08 lakh worth liquor, and 2,161.59 lakh worth precious metals.

Chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said just on Monday liquor, drugs, and cash worth 239.20 lakh were seized by the enforcement agencies.

Giving further details about Monday’s raids, the note said cash worth 23.09 lakh was seized in the Hamirpur assembly constituency, 31.85 lakh in the Jhansi Nagar assembly constituency of Jhansi district and 71 lakh in the Arya Nagar assembly constituency of Kanpur Nagar.

The Election Commission has put in place the model code of conduct across the country to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Drugs worth 21,000 lakh recovered since March 1
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On